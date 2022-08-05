Richard Alan Guggenheimer, affectionately known as “Guggy,” died peacefully July 12 with his three daughters by his side. He was 78.
From his birth in Manhattan on April 20, 1944, he “coupled fearlessness with a navigational spirit,” his family said, citing a few examples: He went on his first solo subway ride at age 8. Five years later, after his family relocated to Scarsdale, where he spent most of his life, he decided to take his parents’ car for a spin. He made it mere feet before crashing into the garage.
In 1889, his grandfather, Julius Guggenheimer, co-founded the B&G Pickle Co. After graduating from Tufts University, Richard attended Columbia Business School with plans to join B&G. However, in what his relatives called “one of the strangest episodes in family history,” his father sold the company — without telling him. Richard deftly pivoted, spending decades successfully manufacturing shower curtains and clothing. His favorite job, according to his family, was creating and running Discovery Zone play gyms, merging his love of kids and business.
Over nearly eight decades, Mr. Guggenheimer gained and lost nearly everything. “Despite — or perhaps because of — these reversals of fortune, he treasured the small joys in life: A card game, a diet peach Snapple, a game show,” said his family.
During his final six years, spent at The Wellington senior living residences in Southern California, he met Sandy Glaus. Although she died in 2020, theirs was a late-in-life surprise romance that “charmed everyone at the facility.”
According to his family, Mr. Guggenheimer loved to barbecue, once “famously dropping his young daughter dangerously close to the pool because his chickens were on fire.”
Relatives recalled: “He was a quiet observer. He never wasted words on cruelty. Family members still laugh about the time — mid-dream — when he blurted out, ‘There’s no reason to get violent about these things!’ If someone needed help, Richard was there. He never looked for a return favor. He was humble and kind and uniquely decent.”
Mr. Guggenheimer is survived by three daughters, Leah Guggenheimer, Catherine Pearlman and Jessica Berman; five grandchildren, Jordan and Isaiah Williams, Casey and Emmett Pearlman, and Amelia Berman; and two son-in-laws, Jeff Pearlman and Chris Berman. He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Florence Guggenheimer and his sister Barbara Berdon.
He will be buried in Sharon Gardens in Valhalla at a private family service. A memorial will be held for extended family and friends on Aug. 11 at noon at Scarsdale Synagogue, 2 Ogden Road, Scarsdale.
