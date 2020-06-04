Richard Augustus Phelps, 81, of Scarsdale, and Tucson, Arizona, died May 24 after a long struggle with cancer.
Born January 29, 1939, to Augustus Ward and Marian Vreeland Phelps, he was raised in Scarsdale where he lived with his wife and four children until his retirement. His father founded and owned Phelps, Fenn and Co. from 1924 to 1966, the first all municipal bond firm in New York, which gained a reputation as "the Tiffany of Wall Street."
Mr. Phelps worked in New York for Credit Suisse First Boston for all of his career. He graduated from The Lawrenceville School and attended Trinity College before receiving an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. From 1960 to 1964, he served in the Air Force and was last stationed at the Birkenfeld Air Station in Germany.
He was an avid hiker and distance cyclist who rode his bicycle across the United States and also up and down both coasts. He was also a lifetime philatelist, a passionate traveler and a connoisseur of all things baseball.
Mr. Phelps leaves behind his wife of almost 10 years, Deborah Yerkes Dyer, and her son Stephen Christopher Fenton.
He is also survived by his four children, Barbara Phelps Garside of Chatham, Massachusetts; Deborah Phelps LaMotte, also of Chatham; Richard Augustus Phelps Jr. of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and John Eldredge Phelps of New York, New York; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and he adored each one of them, his family said.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Saddlebrooke Cyclemasters, 61709 E. Oakwood Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739 or Cape Cod Baseball League, 14 Elishas Pond Road, Yarmouthport, MA 02675.
Friends and relatives may add an online condolence at www.VistosoFH.com.
