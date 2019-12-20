Richard Louis Lieberman, age 56, died at home with his family by his side on Dec. 18, after a battle against ALS. He grew up in Scarsdale and settled in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Mr. Lieberman graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1981 and was the founder of the popular “Growing up in the 70’s & 80’s” Facebook page. He held a long and successful career at AT&T and Apple. He was passionate about music and was a self-taught guitarist. He loved jamming with his friends and family and attended countless concerts beginning at a young age. A talented writer, Mr. Lieberman blogged about live shows, wrote concert reviews and loved interviewing his favorite artists backstage. He truly believed in the healing power of music and was considered a rock star by all who knew him.
Since his diagnosis in 2016, Mr. Lieberman was a dedicated ALS warrior and devoted his time to helping other patients and advocating for research and patient rights. His family said he lived with ALS in a dignified way with a positive attitude. He helped the cause through his blog and fundraising activities and he spoke to classrooms of occupational therapy and social work students. He also actively participated in various ALS support groups, compassionately helping other patients manage this debilitating disease.
In 2018, Mr. Lieberman was awarded the Beacon of Light award “in recognition of efforts in advocacy and the pursuit of a world without ALS” by his ALS Association Connecticut chapter. He was also passionate about the friendships he formed through Compassionate Care ALS. Both organizations helped him and his family navigate the ever-changing needs of living with ALS, his family members said.
An excerpt from his blog shortly after diagnosis read: “ALS may limit my activity but it can never take away the love of my family and friends. My life has taken an unexpected turn but I am still me. ALS is now part of my life but it does not define me. There’s a lot of awesomeness to be had in life. I’m ready now to let others in. To be an advocate, to help others, and to help drive the movement to find a cure.”
Mr. Lieberman is survived by his wife Lauren McCabe; son Ryan Lieberman; daughter Lindsey Lieberman; mother Dorothy Gold; brother Paul Lieberman; sisters Jodi Moss (Matthew), Debra Gold (Chuck), Amy McDonald (Dave) and Julie Gold; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. His children Ryan and Lindsey were his proudest accomplishment; he adored them and was a dedicated and loving father, his family said.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Scarsdale Synagogue, 2 Ogden Road, Scarsdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Compassionate Care ALS (ccals.org) and/or The Connecticut Chapter of ALSA (webct.alsa.org).
