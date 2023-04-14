1969 Edgemont High School graduate Rick Wolff died April 10 at age 71 following a brief battle with brain cancer.
Among other things, Mr. Wolff was a nationally recognized sports parenting expert, founder of The Center for Sports Parenting and host of the popular weekly radio show, “The Sport Edge,” on WFAN Radio. As his friends, family and fans can attest, hosting this show was the source of much joy in his life since it began in 1998. Mr. Wolff was also a featured expert on dozens of major networks and news and entertainment shows over the years.
Among Mr. Wolff’s biggest crusades were rallying against the use of aluminum bats, instituting more stringent pitch counts and eliminating the throwing of curveballs for youth baseball players.
Mr. Wolff enjoyed a storied career in book publishing as a highly sought-after New York Times No. 1 bestselling editor, notably at Macmillan, Time Warner Books/Grand Central Publishing and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, specializing in nonfiction and sports. One of his best-known successes was Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” which remained on The New York Times bestseller list for close to seven years. He also worked with authors such as Jack Welch, Hank Paulsen, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, Guy Raz, Ted Turner, Alexis Ohanian, Tiger Woods and Roger Kahn/Pete Rose, while also authoring/co-authoring 18 books of his own and editing “The Baseball Encyclopedia.”
Mr. Wolff, the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Wolff, was born July 14, 1951. He grew up in Edgemont, where he was a multisport star in baseball, where many of his records likely still stand, and football, where he set many records that lasted for three decades. Wolff was coached by such Edgemont legends as Art Mann, Dave Kintzing and Eric Kantor.
Mr. Wolff graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in psychology and received a master’s degree in psychology with high honors from Long Island University.
He remains the lone former Edgemont athlete to be drafted by a major sport as he was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the 33rd round of the 1972 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after his junior year at Harvard. Mr. Wolff spent 1973 and 1974 in the Tigers system and even made a three-game comeback in the White Sox organization in 1989 at age 37.
After getting his feet wet in broadcasting with ESPN and MSG networks in the mid-1980s, Mr. Wolff was hired by the Cleveland Indians as their first roving sports psychology coach from 1989-94, where he worked with future stars like Albert Belle, Jim Thome, Charles Nagy, Carlos Baerga, Manny Ramirez and Sandy Alomar Jr.
Mr. Wolff coached baseball at Pace University and Mercy College in Westchester County while balancing the start of his book publishing career at Alexander Hamilton Institute. In 2008, he was inducted into the Mercy College Athletics Hall of Fame for leading the team to a 114-81-3 record from 1978-1985. That stretch includes the highest winning percentage in school history at .583, five straight winning seasons and a 21-12 record in 1983 as he helped the team go from a low Division III program to a Division II power.
While his professional achievements were many, Mr. Wolff was most proud of his family: his wife of more than 40 years, Trish; his son John, his daughter-in-law Karin, his daughter Alyssa, his son-in-law Noah Savage, his daughter Samantha and his son-in-law Sean O’Connor. He was also the world’s greatest “Pops” to his grandchildren, Riley, Skylar and Henry.
“To know Rick or Dad or Pops was to love him,” his family said. “He was wise, thoughtful, sharp, funny, incredibly smart and truly just a wonderful person. In his honor, please remember to never give up on your dreams. He never did, even after so many of them had come true.”
To leave a tribute to Mr. Wolff you can go to his Ask Coach Wolff website (https://www.askcoachwolff.com/contact) and donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/).
— with reporting by Todd Sliss
