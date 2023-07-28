Longtime Scarsdale resident Rita Valerie Colleran Sweeney died in her sleep July 10, after a few years of declining health. Born in November 1930, she was a few months shy of her 93rd birthday.
Her family said she lived her life with a sense of adventure and independent thought. She married a WWII veteran, John Sweeney, and was a wonderful wife and confidant to him for over 50 years. He predeceased her almost 17 years ago.
Mrs. Sweeney grew up in Massapequa Park, Long Island, as one of six children with a large extended family. She lived in New York City as a young woman and moved to Scarsdale to raise her family. She lived here for almost 50 years.
According to her family, she was generous, adventurous and fiercely ethical in spirit. Her home in Scarsdale became the place where international travelers, intellectuals, friends and family gathered to share wonderful conversations at her dinner table and many stayed as houseguests. She made extra efforts to host and sponsor relatives coming to the U.S. from abroad, Her father had immigrated from Ireland.
Mrs. Sweeney was “a wise, old soul with a terrific sense of humor and full appreciation of a good story,” relatives said. “She loved to entertain, laugh, socialize, and be of assistance to people in any way that she could. She changed the world with her generosity of spirit, her love of people, and her ability to listen deeply to all those in her orbit. We will miss her beauty, strength, intellect, truthfulness, and deep spiritual soul.”
Her family said Mrs. Sweeney’s passionate sense of community and generosity were shared by her husband, John.
She is survived by her six children: Jean, John, Peter, Thomas, Michael and Roseanne; by 13 grandchildren Julia, David, John Joseph, Christopher, Marielle, Ryan, Natalie, Nicolette, Mia, Brian, Jonah, Tayech and Tabech and a great-grandchild, Matilda. Her brothers Peter, Harry, and Robert and her sister Betty predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Mary.
A wake will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Avenue in Scarsdale. A mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Covenant House at covenanthouse.org, as the Sweenyes were supporters of Covenant House for many years helping homeless children in need of safe housing and holistic care.
