Robert “Bob” Birnbaum, 85, of Scarsdale, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 19. He was en route to the airport to visit family members when the driver of his taxi lost control of the car. Mr. Birnbaum is survived by Nina, his wife of more than 55 years, and his daughters, Sarah and Beth.
The son of Martin and Esther Birnbaum of Brooklyn, New York, he attended New York University at University Heights and Harvard Law School. His family said Mr. Birnbaum had no plans to retire and was a full-time practicing attorney at the time of his death, “finding great meaning and purpose” in his work managing the trusts and estates of his clients.
They described him as a music lover who enjoyed playing “Name That Tune” with classical music on the radio, a voracious reader with a deep interest in history, and a “bon vivant who delighted in a platter of ripe tomatoes and fresh-picked corn.”
A memorial service was scheduled in Manhattan at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., followed by a shiva gathering at the family’s residence at 3 p.m.
