Robert “Bobby” Kenneth Hoffman

Beloved Edgemont Panthers coach Robert Kenneth Hoffman, known to most as “Bobby,” died March 28. He was 59.
Born on January 26, 1964, in White Plains, he was raised in Yonkers and attended Gorton High School, where he made a name for himself as a standout athlete, having his No. 18 retired by the school.
His love for sports continued throughout his life, as he went on to coach football and baseball in the city of Yonkers and Edgemont communities for more than 25 years. His unwavering passion and his innate ability to inspire others made him a beloved figure on and off the field, his family said. As a loving son, brother, husband, son-in-law, father and uncle, his family was his “heart and soul” and he was their “pillar of strength.” He also was a “beacon of inspiration” to the countless young lives he touched as a coach and mentor.
Beyond his coaching career, Mr. Hoffman dedicated 20 years of his life to serving his community as a corrections officer. His strong sense of duty and commitment to his profession earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and those he served, according to his family, who also said his life was a “testament to the power of love, dedication and service.”
Mr. Hoffman was predeceased by his mother, Jane, and uncle, Robert Jordan. He is survived by his brother, Joseph, and many nieces and nephews, and his devoted wife of 34 years, Gabriella. Together, they raised five children: Robert Jr. (Alyssa Schmidt), Joseph (Rachel Mowrer), Julia, Natalia and Gianna.
His family said “Bobby” would be deeply missed by all who knew him. “His spirit lives on in the hearts of his family, friends and countless individuals whose lives he touched with his kindness, generosity and unwavering support. As we remember Bobby, let us honor his memory by carrying forward the values he lived by and continuing to inspire others in our own lives.”
Visitation will be Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.