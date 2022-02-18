Robert Dubow

Longtime Edgemont resident Robert M. Dubow died Feb. 13. He was 89.
Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 23, 1932, to Joseph L. and Lucy Dubow, he attended The Lawrenceville School and graduated from Yale University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. His love of learning led him to continue his studies at Columbia University, where he received a master’s degree in 1956 and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Columbia Law School in 1959.
Mr. Dubow pursued a legal career, practicing corporate and securities law for more than 50 years. Early in his career, he joined the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and served as branch chief of the SEC’s New York regional office from 1964 to 1965. Thereafter, he entered private practice, spending most of his career as a member of Danziger, Bangser, Klipstein, Goldsmith, Greenwald and Bangser, Klein, Rocca & Blum LLP, and eventually he formed his own law firm, Samson, Fink & Dubow LLC, and represented the Quality Bakers of America throughout his career in private practice.
Mr. Dubow married his wife Marcie in 1965, and together they raised their family in Edgemont, where they lived happily for more than 40 years. They recently moved to White Plains.
Mr. Dubow’s family said he was an avid reader, a lover of Mozart’s music, and had a keen interest in European history. They said he was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, and “more than anything, he loved his ‘three girls’ and his extended family and friends.”
He is survived by his wife, Marcie; his brother, Peter S. Dubow; his daughters, Lucy Dubow Halpern and Rachel Dubow Mendelson; his sons-in-law, Jeffrey Halpern and Peter Mendelson; and his granddaughters, Arielle Halpern and Noelle Mendelson.
Memorial and burial will be held privately. Donations in Mr. Dubow’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
