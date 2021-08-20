Robert Franz Schoetz Sr., 85, of White Plains, previously of Scarsdale, died Aug. 17 after a long illness.
Born Aug. 6, 1936 in New York City to Frank and Emmy Schoetz, he spent his childhood in Crestwood, New York. He graduated from Riverdale Country Day School in 1954 and then studied medicine and German at Wesleyan University, graduating in 1958. After realizing his skills were not best served as a doctor, he went on to receive an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business in 1961.
After graduation, Schoetz began an illustrious career in finance and investment banking. From 1968 to 1974 he worked for Wertheim and Co. and then as vice president of ABD Securities. After retiring from ABD in 1985, he worked as a personal portfolio financier for Wertheim Schroder, Solomon Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley.
Mr. Schoetz met his wife, Susan, in 1965 at the elevator bank in the Union Carbide Building on Park Avenue. They married a year later in 1966 and had five children: Drew, Elizabeth, Robert Jr., Richard and Catherine; Drew unexpectedly passed away a day after his father.
Mr. Schoetz will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle wit, his family said, adding that he was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He always gave great advice and would offer his listeners a unique and insightful perspective on politics, history or economics.
Mr. Schoetz was predeceased by his father Frank and his mother Emmy. He is survived by his wife Susan; his daughters Elizabeth and Catherine; his sons Robert Jr. and Richard; his 10 grandchildren and his two devoted dachshunds.
The family suggested donations in Mr. Schoetz’s memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/.
