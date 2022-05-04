Robert John Russo, a Scarsdale resident for 30 years, died May 1 at the age of 75 after battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease. He was the son of Antoinette and Prospero Russo.
After graduating from Pace University, he founded his company Adam Personnel Inc. in New York City until he retired in 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Cioffoletti/Russo; his son, Adam, and daughter-in-law, Heather; and three granddaughters, Juliana, Adrienne and Natalie Russo.
The funeral service will be held Monday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Scarsdale. Father John Vigilanti, a childhood friend of the deceased, will officiate.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Edwin Bennett Funeral Home, Scarsdale.
Burial will follow the funeral at Beechwoods Cemetery, New Rochelle.
