Robert P. Martin, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, and more recently of North Stamford, Connecticut, died Sept. 25. He was 87.
Born in New York City on Nov. 22, 1934, he was the son of Eulalia Fearns Martin and Joseph P. Martin. His mother was a pioneer in the development of the special education curriculum in the 1940s and a prime mover in the establishment of the first special education public school for the New York City Board of Education. His father was federal prosecutor and chief of the Criminal Division for the Southern District of New York and later an assistant commissioner and internal judge of the New York City Police Department.
Mr. Martin was raised in Scarsdale, graduated from St. Louis University and Officer Candidate School, Newport, Rhode Island. He was a U.S. Naval Intelligence officer and aviator in the late 1950s flying in a VP-10 anti-submarine squadron, known as the Red Lancers. He continued in the U.S. Naval Reserves at Floyd Bennett Field and assumed command of various units for the training of aviation officers. He encouraged countless aviators in various disciplines for almost 30 years. Both his father and son were naval officers. In the private sector, he retired in 1995 after a long and distinguished career with NYNEX. He authored their “Take Stock in NYNEX” plan.
Active in numerous civic organizations in Scarsdale and New York City, he more recently volunteered with the Greenwich/Stamford-based Family Centers programs. He held many memberships in fraternal organizations but was especially devoted to the New York Commandery of the Naval Order and The New York Foundling.
His family said he will be forever remembered by his wife of 62 years, Frances (Fay) McColl Martin, his son Robert Fearns Martin (Karen) of Greenwich, Connecticut, his daughter Kathleen Martin Janssen (Eric) of Old Greenwich, Connecticut, his son Matthew J. Martin (Jane) of Scarsdale, and his daughter Dr. Jennifer A. Martin (Mark) of Santa Barbara, California, and his eight grandchildren: Jack, Bobby Jr., Billy, Austin, Aly, Kelly, Bea and Violet. He is also survived by several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph, and sisters Marie Therese and Margaret.
A private graveside service was held at St. Mary Cemetery in Greenwich, Connecticut. A Memorial Mass will be held in the Chapel at St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside, Connecticut, on Oct. 29.
