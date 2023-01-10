Roger Elliot TannerThies, former Scarsdale resident, died Sept. 23 at his home in Jefferson City, Missouri, at age 89.
He was born June 30, 1933 in Scarsdale, where he grew up, became an avid Boy Scout and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1950. His parents John Thies and Lillian Beatrice Drake Thies were honored as Scarsdale Citizens of the Year in 1975 for their decades of community service, and Thies Court was named in their honor.
Mr. TannerThies was a lifelong teacher and learner. He received a bachelor’s of science degree in biology from Bates College, a master’s degree in medical sciences from Harvard, and a Ph.D. in neurophysiology from Rockefeller University. He taught at Washington University in St. Louis, Makerere Medical School in Kampala, Uganda, and for 31 years at The University of Oklahoma Health Science Center. He also taught physiology at Hunan Medical University in Changsha, China, and was a longtime substitute teacher at Blair Oaks High School, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Mr. TannerThies and his wife of 24 years, Nancy TannerThies, conducted family meditation and spiritual growth workshops together. He enjoyed beekeeping and gardening at Sapattu, the retreat center they founded.
Mr. TannerThies was predeceased by his three older siblings: Sandy (Mary) Thies Wyatt, Rachel Thies Mustin and Winthrop Drake Thies. He is survived by his wife Nancy; four children, Eric Thies (Martha), David Thies (Sue), Curtis Tanner (Wendy) and Christina Tanner Dearman (Ben); six grandchildren and numerous students who held him dear, according to his family.
A memorial service was held October 2022 at Jefferson City’s Unitarian Universal Fellowship.
