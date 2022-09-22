Longtime Scarsdale resident Rosemary Elizabeth Phillips Cuneo died Sept. 14 at the age of 85.
A daughter of Forrest and Ersilia Phillips, she graduated from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was married to Joseph J. Cuneo, and later was a companion to George Cooney. She was mother to Joseph, Paul, David and John and mother-in-law to Jennifer, Nonny and Sue.
Living in Scarsdale since 1968, she made many close friends over the years, and she contributed to many social and educational activities, her family said. After raising her sons, Mrs. Cuneo volunteered at Crime Victims Assistance Services and afterward worked at Westchester Republican County Headquarters.
Her family said she was an avid reader, an intrepid world traveler who enjoyed seeing the world on cruise ships and was known for her quick-witted humor, instant recall of all things historical, and sage wisdom.
A private memorial event will be held by her immediate family at a future date. Condolences and correspondence can be sent to John Cuneo, 10 Loos Lane, Putnam Valley, NY 10579.
