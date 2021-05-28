Ruth R. Duignan of Scarsdale died peacefully at Calvary Hospital on May 19. She was 82.
Born in Columbus, Nebraska, on June 6, 1938 to the late Ellen and George Rambour Jr., she attended St. Bonaventure School in Columbus and was a graduate of Manhattanville College. After college she was an active recruiter for IT&T.
She married Richard M. Duignan Jr. on June 20, 1962, and they spent the next 58 years together.
She served as a former president of the Scarsdale Junior League, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband on several occasions.
She will forever be remembered as a loving wife and mother and will be fondly and greatly missed, her family said.
Mrs. Duignan is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Kimberly Hammond of Canby, Oregon, and son Richard Duignan III of Scarsdale. She was predeceased by her sisters Nancy Graham and Joan Melville in addition to her brother George Rambour III. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale on Tuesday, May 25, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.