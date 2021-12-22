Ruth Lino, 87, a Garth Road resident for many years, died Dec. 17 in Falls Church, Virginia. She had been in declining health during recent years.
Born and raised in Boston, Mrs. Lino was a proud graduate of Girl’s High located in the south end of Boston. In 1957, she married her childhood sweetheart, John Lino, and remained in Massachusetts.
Mrs. Lino worked in the airline industry for 36 years and loved to travel. When she retired in 1992, she and her husband moved to the town of Sandwich on Cape Cod. She was an avid reader and an active volunteer at a local library on Cape Cod.
After her husband died, Mrs. Lino moved to Garth Road to be closer to family. She was an active member of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and her family said one of her fondest Scarsdale memories was reading to her granddaughter’s class at Edgewood Elementary School.
Mrs. Lino is survived by her daughter Kristine and son-in-law Ira Genin and granddaughter Julia of Scarsdale, and her son Mark of Falls Church, Virginia.
