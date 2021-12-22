Samuel Davis Constan (1935-2021) of Peconic, New York, formerly of Scarsdale, died Dec. 12, after a brief illness.
He had an international childhood growing up with his brother Nicholas in Beirut where his father, Nicholas D. Constan, taught chemistry at the American University of Beirut and his mother, Martha (Moody) Constan served in the American Foreign Service. His childhood gave him a lifelong interest in world events and a “remarkable ability to make friends and have absorbing conversations wherever he traveled,” his family said.
Mr. Constan attended the American Community School (ACS) in Beirut before graduating from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, Class of ’54, and Lehigh University, Class of ’58, and embarking on a career at USG Corp. in Chicago, including as president and CEO of DAP Products in Dayton, Ohio.
Mr. Constan was active in volunteer roles: he served on the board of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, and as a long-term chair of the board of the ACS in Beirut. He was also a member of North Fork Country Club.
More than anything Mr. Constan loved his family — foremost his wife of 60 years, Phyllis (Rosenberg) Constan, who taught science at Scarsdale High School. His family said they were “a beautifully matched pair” and raised three children.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis and their children Andrew, Katherine (Simon) Dandy and Theodore (Alison Franklin), his brother Nicholas of Philadelphia, and his eight grandchildren William, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Theodore — all of whom attended the Scarsdale schools — and Keira, Kate, Owen and James.
Mr. Constan shared his passions for Lionel trains, his interest and talent in carpentry, his stories of his worldwide travels, as well as his knowledge of how to fix everything “if you use the right tool,” his family said.
In early 2022 there will be an opportunity for friends to gather at the Constans’ home to celebrate Mr. Constan’s “long, wonderful life filled with love, family and friends.”
