Saul Singer, the former CEO of Robison Oil, one of the largest full-service home comfort and energy companies in the region, died on Jan. 10 in Florida. He was 84.
Singer led the growth, expansion and diversification of his family’s home heating oil company, which started as Original Consumers Oil, serving the five boroughs of New York City. Over time, it grew into a full-service energy company serving thousands of residents throughout Southern Westchester and Putnam counties.
He was born on May 30, 1936 to Anna and Harry Singer. His father founded the company Original Consumers Oil in 1928, and in the 1980s the company purchased Robison Oil, which was founded in 1921.
Robison is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Port Chester-based company has 200 employees and serves more than 20,000 homes and businesses in the region.
Mr. Singer and his wife Fran lived 25 years in Ardsley, 10 years in Dobbs Ferry and 15 years in White Plains. The couple and their sons oversaw a more than three-decade expansion of the company, purchasing more than 15 regional oil HVAC companies while diversifying into air conditioning services, domestic plumbing and green renewable energy solutions.
Mr. Singer was also a significant contributor to the betterment of Jewish life and culture in Westchester. He was the youngest president of Greenburgh Hebrew Center at age 30 and a founding member of the Solomon Schechter School in White Plains, a co-educational Jewish day school, now the Lefell School. He was a founding member of the Westchester Business and Professional’s division of UJA, chaired the Westchester division of Israel bonds and the Jewish National Fund. He led a mission to the former Soviet Union to deliver religious items to dissidents and returned to create the Westchester Conference on Soviet Jewry, now the Westchester Jewish Council, which fought for the release of the Jewish people from behind the Iron Curtain.
Mr. Singer graduated from the University of Illinois in 1957 with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. He enjoyed a great relationship with the Teamsters Union and sat as a trustee until his death.
He was also a proud supporter of the White Plains Hospital and dozens of other local charities.
Mr. Singer is survived by his wife, Fran; sons, Michael, David and Daniel; daughters-in-law, Jill and Holly; and grandchildren Cassidy, Delilah, Olivia, Ben, Wyatt, Harrison, Zara and Jared.
Due to COVID-19, in-person funeral services and shiva were restricted to immediate family.
