Longtime Scarsdale resident Sheppie Spigner Moore of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, two days after her 98th birthday.
Mrs. Moore was born on Jan. 14, 1925, in Port Huron, Michigan, as the sixth of seven children born to Arthur Lee Spigner and Cora Brummit Spigner.
Mother Cora passed away when Mrs. Moore was 16 years old. After graduating Port Huron High School, she was taken under the wing of her eldest sister, who lived in Arkansas. Mrs. Moore graduated from Arkansas State University (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) in 1945 with a degree in home economics.
Mrs. Moore enrolled in the Dietetics School of New York and earned a dietitian license. She met Marcus W. Moore, a young New York dentist, and they married on Jones Beach in 1949, making their first home in the Bronx. Daughter Shelley Lorraine was born the following year.
On the reputation of Scarsdale’s schools, Mrs. Moore and her husband built a house on Saxon Woods Road and settled there in 1956. They joined Scarsdale Congregational Church, where Mrs. Moore’s membership would last nearly 63 years. She became a Girl Scout leader and served on the Scarsdale Citizens Advisory Committee on Human Relations, the Scarsdale Fair Housing Group and the inaugural board of the Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) at Scarsdale High School.
Mrs. Moore and her husband teed off regularly at Saxon Woods Golf Club. Vacations took them to the Caribbean, Europe and Hawaii. Their favorite vacation spot was Martha’s Vineyard, where Mrs. Moore and her daughter owned a summer cottage.
Mrs. Moore furthered her education at Marymount College and earned a master’s degree in guidance at the Bank Street College of Education. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a guidance counselor in the New Rochelle and White Plains school systems.
Mrs. Moore took early retirement in 1987 to care for her husband, who was battling Parkinson’s disease. They became snowbirds, spending winters in Miami. Mr. Moore passed away in 1999 and Mrs. Moore moved from Scarsdale to the new Winding Ridge townhome development in Greenburgh. She served as a part-time volunteer at White Plains Hospital.
In 2017, she moved to Martha’s Vineyard full time to live with her daughter.
Mrs. Moore is survived by daughter Shelley Moore Christiansen and by a multitude of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. A celebration of her life will take place on Martha’s Vineyard in June. Details will be posted on everloved.com.
