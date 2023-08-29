Stephanie Kavourias, age 65, died Aug. 26 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near her home in Hartsdale (see news article on page 1).
Born July 22, 1958 in New York City, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Mary Kavourias; the sister of Elaine Andriotis Chronis, Debbie Kavourias, and the late James and Stamati; the aunt of Dean, his wife, Vanessa, and nephew, Nicholas Andriotis Chronis; and a dear family friend of Hortensia Espinosa.
Before she retired, Ms. Kavourias served as executive director of the Hartsdale Parking Authority. She was the head of her Hartsdale co-op board, a member of the Rotary Club, a board member of the Greenburgh Public Library, a board member of the Lois Bronz Daycare Center in White Plains and a former member of the Greenburgh Planning Board.
Her family said she will be remembered for her civic leadership, her community service, her love of animals and her generous spirit.
A service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester where her family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the ASPCA and to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.