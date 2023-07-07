Stephen R. Bogardus

Former Scarsdale High School theater arts technical director, Stephen Rogers Bogardus, 69, of Cold Spring, New York, died unexpectedly on June 20.
Born February 13, 1954 in Peekskill to Dorothy Rogers Bogardus and Roland Haven Bogardus, he grew up in Croton-on Hudson where he attended public elementary and high school. He earned a bachelor's degree in music (voice and trumpet) at Manhattanville College in Purchase. After college he began a career in musical theater and in 1986 he met Katherine Gertson singing in an a capella choir called “Singing Christmas Tree,” which performed shows at the South Street Seaport in Manhattan. They married in 1989 and moved to Cold Spring in 1994.
Mr. Bogardus had a storied career in show business. Under the stage name of Stephen Brice, he performed in regional theaters, traveled the world entertaining on cruise ships, performed a European tour of “Evita,” a national tour of “The Music Man” and performed at New York State Theater.
He also served as an advanced stage manager for regional theater tours, a stage manager for the Westchester Broadway Theatre, production manager for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and in the last 15 years of his career served as an independent theater consultant for the Scarsdale School District to renovate all the theater spaces, as well as teach a course on technical theater for SHS students to learn the ins and outs of the backstage industry, theater, set building and stage managing. When he retired in 2019, The Scarsdale Inquirer published a profile of “Steve,” as he was fondly known among his students, and included this quote from an SHS 2016 alum:
“We were honored as a theater and tech department to have Steve. He truly knew the business down to its core. He was the most professional and well-respected person in the department and it’s sad to think he is leaving, but it’s amazing we had him in the first place.”
A SHS Class of 2018 alum said: “Everyone in the class was probably closer with him than any other teacher. Most of us considered him to be a friend and a teacher.” [https://bit.ly/3pAFdZO]
Besides his extraordinary gifts in theater, music and teaching, according to his family, he was a fabulous carpenter and auto mechanic (he loved his cars and boat). But more importantly, he cherished the bonds he made with family, friends, colleagues and students — and those bonds “deeply enriched his life every day,” his family said.
Mr. Bogardus is survived by Kathy, his wife of 34 years, his brother Todd (Cecelia) Bogardus, sister Caryl (Michael) DePalma, his nieces Lauren, Rachel, Morgan; nephews Chad, Josh, Jesse Aaron, Tyler, Rylan, Toby, Emery; Aunt and Uncle Ron and Lois Stevens; his many in-laws; and his dog, Zuzu.
A celebration of Mr. Bogardus’ life will be held for close friends and family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research in tribute to Stephen’s parents Dorothy and Roland Bogardus.
