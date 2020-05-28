Susan A. Hammer

Susan Hammer, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died peacefully in the company of her family at the Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on May 25.
Born on April 28, 1930, she was raised in Pelham, New York, where she met her husband of 64 years, Pat Hammer.
Mr. and Mrs. Hammer lived in Scarsdale for more than 30 years, enjoying many happy times playing tennis and paddle tennis with friends at Coveleigh and Fox Meadow Tennis Club. In 1993 they moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where they forged many new memories and wonderful friendships, according to their family.
In addition to raising her family, Mrs. Hammer worked in advertising and taught exercise classes in the 1970s and 1980s. In the last 40 years of her life, she utilized her creative and artistic skills as an interior designer.
Mrs. Hammer was predeceased by her husband Pat in 2015.
She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family said they would hold a memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Hammer’s life when it is safer to gather together.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to either the Hospice House, Pinehurst, North Carolina, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
