Susan Hoyt Bloom died Sept. 28 surrounded by her children at her home in Scarsdale, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 82.
Mrs. Bloom was born in Brooklyn on July 9, 1939 and raised there by her parents, Max and Pauline Hoyt. She married her high school sweetheart, studied education at CUNY Brooklyn College, started a family, and later completed a master’s degree in education and speech theater from CUNY Lehman College. She brought up her family first in Yonkers, before moving to Edgemont in 1972.
Before retirement, Mrs. Bloom was a regional director for the early education child care provider organization Bright Horizons. She was active in community organizations, serving on the Edgemont School Board, the Edgemont Community Council, as well as the co-op board of her building. She was a Cub Scouts den mother and a dedicated soccer mom.
Mrs. Bloom was active throughout her retirement as an avid traveler and supporter of the arts, and she frequented many museums with her friends and grandchildren. The COVID-19 quarantine allowed her to master Zoom and visit many more museums and watch ballet online as well as stay in touch with her friends, according to her family.
Mrs. Bloom was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bloom, and is survived by her daughter Sheryl Bloom Shaw (Cliff), her sons Steven Bloom (Linda) and Richard Bloom (Lizabeth), her grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Shaw, Jamie (Micaela), Daniella and Paul Bloom, and Rachel and Alison Bloom, and her sister Renea Shapiro.
Funeral services will take place Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Woodlands Community Temple. Mrs. Bloom had requested that people make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in her memory.
