Former Edgemont resident Susan Melinette Haerle died after a seven-year battle with leukemia at her home in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 7, 2022 with Denny, her devoted husband of 32 years, by her side.
Born Jan. 15, 1945, to George and Diantha (Schmid) Melinette of Edgemont, she graduated from Edgemont High School in 1963 and received her bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College in 1967. After college, she moved to New York City where she became a marketing manager at Time Magazine.
From there she moved to Barrington, Illinois, where she worked as a broker for many years. She first met Denny Haerle when she became a partner in his business, Denny’s Piers Inc., in Richmond, Illinois in 1980.
While in Barrington, she volunteered at Barrington Youth Services, a family and drug abuse agency, where she became vice president. She was active in the Junior League of Chicago and New York, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Naples and a recent member of the National Society of Colonial Dames chapter in Rhode Island where she lived in Little Compton.
Mrs. Haerle made long lasting friendships with many members of her high school and Connecticut College classes, and her family said she will be remembered for her dedication, commitment and tireless work for both institutions. Edgemont High School Class of 1963 named her “1963 First Class Lady” for her decades of service. Because of her leadership skills, she was her class president of Connecticut College for 10 years, raising significant funds for her 50th class reunion.
In retirement, Mrs. Haerle and her husband Denny were adventuresome travelers, visiting many continents and countries. She was an avid gardener, a year-round golfer and beach “bum.” She was a longtime member of the Sakonnet Golf Club and the Warren’s Point Beach Club. Her family said she “lit up the room with her smile, contagious giggle and a kind word.”
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Susan Melinette Haerle’s name to The Connecticut College Endowment Fund or the Edgemont School Foundation, info@edgemontschoolfoundation.org.
