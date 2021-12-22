Former Scarsdale resident Susan Mudge Jordan, 86, died Dec. 9 at her residence in Exeter, New Hampshire. She had suffered a debilitating stroke 13 months prior, yet retained her “unconventional, inquisitive, and playful temperament throughout,” according to her family members.
Born in New York City, Mrs. Jordan grew up in Stamford, Connecticut, and Winnetka, Illinois, as well as Scarsdale, where she graduated from Scarsdale High School. She earned an associate degree at Bennett College in New York and worked as a stewardess before marrying her husband Bob Jordan in 1957. The couple settled in Scarsdale where they raised two sons. As a parent, Mrs. Jordan promoted various initiatives aimed at educational and community improvement, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College while her sons were in high school.
The Jordans spent summer vacations at Squam Lake in Holderness, New Hampshire. In retirement the couple moved to Exeter, New Hampshire, where Mrs. Jordan actively pursued her love of the outdoors and her interest in yoga, earning a teaching credential shortly before her stroke.
Her family said she had a “free-ranging intellect and genuine kindness,” and she was “an engaging conversationalist who loved to press at the boundaries of traditional thinking. Unbound by institutional constraint, she beat her own path through fields of art, healing and wellness, spirituality, philosophy and psychology.”
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her sons Robert of West Bath, Maine, and Andrew of El Paso, Texas; daughter-in-law Roberta of West Bath; granddaughters Molly and Sarah; and her sister Priscilla. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Jordan is predeceased by her brother Philip.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. The family encourages donations in Mrs. Jordan’s memory to a local food bank or public library.
