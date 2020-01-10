Tara Keane Jacobson, born and raised in Scarsdale, died Jan. 9.
Mrs. Jacobson was born March 17, 1967 to Raymond Keane and Catherine McLoughlin Keane. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
Mrs. Jacobson graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1985 and St. Bonaventure University in 1989. After graduation, she worked in finance at Warburg Pincus in New York City. For the past eight years, she has been a teacher at Friends Nursery School in Scarsdale. Her caring nature has touched the hearts of many in the community, her family said. An avid runner, she also loved to read, spend time on Cape Cod with her family and she was a diehard Yankees fan. What brought her the greatest joy in life, her family said, was time spent with her husband and four children. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentle nature and inner strength and will be missed by all.
Mrs. Jacobson is survived by her husband, Eric Jacobson, and her four children, Madeleine, Thomas, Eric and Maeve. She is also survived by her five older siblings, Kathleen Piekarski (Ted), Thomas Keane (Alyson), Joanne Ottomanelli (Jack), Patty Crowther (Hugh) and Ray Keane (Ann), as well as her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may pay their respects at Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Sunday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Scarsdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, carcinoid.org/.
