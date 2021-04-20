Terese McCabe Cerni died suddenly on April 16. Born in New York City on May 26, 1933 to Georgiana Scanlon and Henry McCabe, she attended Dominican Academy, received a bachelor’s degree from Marymount College and a master’s degree from Fordham University. She was raised in a close-knit family on the Upper East Side of New York City where she was a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church. In 1965, she and her young family moved to Scarsdale and became parishioners of St. Pius X Church.
Mrs. Cerni was a lifelong educator in New York City, Scarsdale and New Rochelle. In the fall of 1979, she joined The Ursuline School as a high school mathematics teacher, retiring in 2001 after 22 years.
She was married to the late Salvatore A. Cerni for nearly 55 years. She is survived by her daughters Claire A. Cerni of New York City and Janet E. Cerni of Richmond, California, as well as her in-laws Joseph and Dolores Cerni, Adrienne Cernigliaro and Marian McCabe. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Stephen McCabe, sister-in-law Kathy and brother-in-law George Cernigliaro. She is also survived by devoted cousins, nieces, nephews; her Ursuline School Community; her St. Pius family; and friends and neighbors in Scarsdale.
Visitation will be at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale on Friday, April 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, Mrs. Cerni’s funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 24 at St. Pius X Church is invitation only. The community is invited to join the family in celebrating Mrs. Cerni’s life via livestream at https://bit.ly/3apgTz8 or at the visitation on April 23. Burial will be at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations can be made to support promising students at The Ursuline School, 1354 North Ave., New Rochelle, NY 10804, online at ursulinenewrochelle.org or the RJM Haiti Fund, c/o RJM Provincial Office, 821 Varnum St., Washington, DC, 20017, online at rjmusa.org.
