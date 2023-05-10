Former Scarsdale resident Terry Ann Flaherty died May 1, in Denver, Colorado. She was 85.
Born April 20, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dr. Clyde Hillock Jacobs and Elizabeth Louise Jacobs, she graduated from Saint Cyril Academy at age 16. In 1959, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwestern University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and earned a varsity letter with the synchronized swim team. After graduation, she taught third grade at the Harper Elementary School in Wilmette, Illinois.
While living in Evanston, Illinois, she met the love of her life, Joseph V. Flaherty. They married in 1960 and moved in 1963 to Scarsdale, where they raised their four children until 1997.
The Flahertys spent summers at their home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Mrs. Flaherty was an avid and accomplished boater throughout her life. Her family said she was happiest feeling the wind in her hair and was known to drive fast on both land and water — she even maintained her motorcycle license until the end of her life.
During their later years, the couple spent winters in Vero Beach, Florida. In October 2022, Mrs. Flaherty moved to Denver to be closer to family.
Teaching children, particularly those with learning disabilities, was a passion for Mrs. Flaherty. In mid-life, she earned a master’s degree in special education from Manhattanville College and specialized in teaching children with dyslexia to read and write. She taught at The Hallen School in New Rochelle, and then tutored privately.
Mrs. Flaherty volunteered at and supported the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (IHM) in Scarsdale, the Junior League of Scarsdale, Boy Scouts of America, Vero Beach Boys and Girls Club, and The Hope for Families Center.
Her family said she also had a lifelong love of music. She studied piano, played trumpet in a Slovak band and was “a whiz” on the ukulele while in college. She played acoustic guitar during folk masses at IHM and also loved to sing with family and friends at her player piano.
Mrs. Flaherty is survived by three of her four children, Katherine M. Flaherty, Joseph V. Flaherty Jr. and Matthew J. Flaherty; her daughter in-law Wyndham (Quay) Flaherty; and grandchildren Lindsay R. Flaherty, William F. Kent, Joseph V. Flaherty III and Connor P. Flaherty. Her husband Joseph and son William P. Flaherty predeceased her.
A private interment will be held in the near future. Memorial donations can be made to The Hope for Families Center, 715 4th Place, Vero Beach, FL 32962, hopeforfamiliescenter.org.
