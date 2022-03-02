Theresa R. Toscano

Former Scarsdale resident Theresa Rosalie Toscano died Feb. 21. She was 92.
Born on April 27, 1929, she was married to Anthony Toscano for 52 years. She spent her early life in Brooklyn, later moving to Westchester County.
She attended Pratt Institute, but withdrew after her father’s untimely death in order to run her family’s ecclesiastical art restoration business. After raising her three children in Scarsdale, she worked as a real estate agent, excelling throughout her career in both Scarsdale and later in Orleans, Massachusetts.
She was the “loving matriarch of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren” and throughout her life “her positive spirit was an inspiration and will continue to live on through all of us who were lucky enough to have known her,” her family said.
She is survived by her family members, Dr. Robert R. Toscano (Maribeth), Diana Toscano-Gross, Loretta Toscano-Daley (Robert), her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated on March 19. It will begin at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Orleans, Massachusetts, with a reception immediately following.
For those wanting to make a charitable donation in her memory, visit the National Federation of the Blind at nfb.org/donate.
For online condolences visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
