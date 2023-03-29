Theresa “Terry” Devenuti, 84, of Scarsdale, died March 21, 2023.
Born in the Bronx on May 14, 1938, she graduated from Bronxville High School and received a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from Marymount College in New York City. She did her post-graduate studies at Columbia University.
She married Ronald “Ron” Devenuti on Sept. 29, 1962; they were married for 60 years.
Mrs. Devenuti spent her life as a professional artist and painter. Her medium of choice was acrylic on canvas. Her inspiration came from the beauty and movement of water, nature and the interaction of people. Her career included many gallery and art exhibits and her work is in several personal art collections.
Mrs. Devenuti is survived by her husband Ron, children Craig and Denise, grandchildren Drew and Ryan, and many family members and friends.
Visitation was held Friday, March 24 at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes in Scarsdale. The funeral service was held Saturday, March 25 at Annunciation Church in Crestwood. Burial followed the funeral at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
