Thomas Chilson Dunne, a resident of New York City and former resident of Scarsdale, died Sept. 24 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, following a brief illness. He was 52 years old.
Mr. Dunne was born on Nov. 27, 1967 in Bronxville and lived the majority of his life in Scarsdale. He graduated from Scarsdale High School (class of 1985) and Skidmore College (class of 1990).
Up until his death, Mr. Dunne tutored children through the New York City Public Library System and other public programs. He was very proud of his ability to help children enrolled in schools with limited resources to obtain essential skills.
In the summer of 2017, he taught a course on the blues and the electric guitar at the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York City. The curriculum included learning about the electric guitar, the blues, and rock ’n’ roll, and he allowed the students to play his Gibson Les Paul electric guitar. He was struck by the fact that none of his students had heard of Jimi Hendrix. This inspired him to write, “Why Does It Have To Be So Loud? A Social History of the Electric Guitar,” a master’s thesis on the cultural history of the electric guitar and the “guitar heroes” who paved the way to what became a musical revolution.
Outside of work, Mr. Dunne loved music and his family. He was an avid guitarist and an attentive and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Sean, Maggie and Deirdre Dunne of Scarsdale, and Jake Jolly of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by three siblings: Tim Dunne of Scarsdale, (Cindy), John Dunne of Madison, Wisconsin (Anna), and Matthew Dunne of White Plains, New York (Nicola).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Mr. Dunne’s honor to the Harlem School of the Arts (https://hsanyc.org), located next to his former apartment, or the Harlem Children's Zone (https://hcz.org
