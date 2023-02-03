Thomas Richard Freyberg died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Nov. 17, 2022. He was 82.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Richard and Helen (Beckman) Freyberg, he moved to Scarsdale in 1944. He graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1958 and Villanova University in 1962.
Mr. Freyberg was a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. He spent most of his professional career with Eaton Corporation as a human resources executive, ultimately relocating to California in 1996.
His family said he enjoyed days at the beach, golf, bocce ball, yachting and woodworking. He also had a love for gardening and creating “extraordinary” outdoor spaces and gardens. He was a “wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a fabulous friend and mentor to those who were lucky enough to have known him.” said his family.
Mr. Freyberg’s wife of 42 years Patricia (Kilroy) Freyberg, died in 2004. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Vassar (Tyler Vassar) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and son, Gregory Freyberg (Tricia Freyberg) of San Diego, California; three grandsons, Blake Vassar, Brady Vassar and Richard Freyberg, and three great grandchildren, Myles, Silas and Sloane Vassar. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Blatz of Juno Beach, Florida, and long-time partner, Debra Lang of San Juan Capistrano.
A funeral mass was held at Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano on Jan. 11. His family suggested donations be made in Mr. Freyberg’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
