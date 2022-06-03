Former Edgemont resident Thomas Sullivan Lennon, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died May 16 at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Born March 18, 1933, in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of Vincent de Paul Lennon and Margaret Elizabeth Lennon of Allegany, New York.
Mr. Lennon received a bachelor’s degree in Latin from Niagara University, a master’s degree in history from St. Bonaventure University, and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Lennon devoted his life to the field of education. For 18 years, he served as vice president of Manhattan College in New York. He also taught in various locations — Allegany Central School, St. Bonaventure University and The American University of Beirut in Lebanon. He also worked in the management consulting and trade association fields. In addition, he participated in community activities as a member of the Edgemont Board of Education, coordinator of the Parish Council of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Scarsdale, and was president of the board of trustees of the Berkeley Institute in Brooklyn.
“Above all, Tom loved spending time with his very close family,” his relatives said. With his wife, Catharine, he enjoyed extensive international travel, opera, music, ballet, art, theater, literature and sports.
The family expressed thanks to Dr. Evan Heald of the University of Virginia for his constant care and support throughout Mr. Lennon’s several years of ill health.
Mr. Lennon is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Catharine, their three sons Alexander and his wife, Sarah, of Fairfax, Virginia; Nicholas and his wife, Monica, of Burke, Virginia; and Christopher and his wife, Maren, of Charlottesville, and six grandchildren — Tyler, Natasha, Jonah, Quinn, Emmett and Milo.
A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish Church in Charlottesville, Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m., followed by light refreshments in Aquinas Hall, and subsequent interment at Monticello Memory Gardens, officiated by the Rev. David Mott, O.P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.