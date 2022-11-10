Former Heathcote teacher Valerie Spector Rein of White Plains and 34-year resident of Scarsdale died Nov. 2. She was 86.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 1936 to Ceil (Radom) and Harry Spector, Valerie grew up in Detroit with a very large and close extended family. She earned her bachelor’s degree after attending Michigan State University and Wayne State University and earned a master’s from Queens College. In New York for a wedding, she met her future husband Alan, who was her “perfect complement” for 62 years, said her family. The couple resided from 1970 to 2004 in Scarsdale where they raised their two children.
Mrs. Rein began her teaching career in Ardsley, then, after a hiatus, she returned to teaching at Westchester Day School and spent the majority of her 26-year career as a second grade and kindergarten teacher at Heathcote Elementary School. “Unstoppable in her varied pursuits, Valerie’s boundless energy, ideas, creativity and enthusiasm made her the gifted teacher whom students and families always remember,” her family said.
She was also active in many community and social organizations and was “never one to consider any obstacle a reason to stop trying,” a trait that inspired her friends and family, they said.
Mrs. Rein is survived by her daughter Catherine Manin (Sam Manin), son Andrew Rein (Nicole Haberland), and grandchildren Max Rein, Michaela Rein and Dylan Manin.
Her family suggested donations in her memory could be made to the American Cancer Society and the World Wildlife Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.