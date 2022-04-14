Former Scarsdale resident Vera Lewis Marine, 92, died March 21 at Monte Cedro Retirement Community in Altadena, California.
Born Aug. 22, 1929, in Joliet, Illinois, to Vera Jennings Lewis and Leslie Phelps Lewis, she later attended Colorado College, where she met her future husband, James Buchanan Marine, a U.S. Navy officer and Yale graduate from Scarsdale, during a social event at her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house.
The couple married in 1948 and settled in Scarsdale, where they raised three daughters, Nancy, Leslie and Julie.
In 1963, the family moved to Arcadia, California, where they had a fourth daughter, Helen. Mrs. Marine supported the girls’ many activities and volunteered with both the Junior League of Pasadena and the Arcadia Alumnae Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma. This was the beginning of her lifelong volunteer involvement with the sorority at many leadership levels. She served on the national board as director of alumnae for five years and received a prestigious loyalty award at Kappa’s national convention.
After her husband Jim passed away in 1994, Mrs. Marine became Kappa’s group travel program chair, and traveled the world with other Kappa alumnae. In 1998, she developed a loving relationship with Forrest M. Harold, a longtime family friend whose wife had passed away. The couple went on many trips together until his passing.
On a Kappa trip in 2006, Vera met Gerald F. Metzheiser, a widower from Cranbury, New Jersey. Together they enjoyed many cruises and trips to Palm Desert, California. Mrs. Marine’s daughters said they are grateful for Mr. Metzheiser’s kindness to their mother as her physical mobility declined in recent years.
According to her family, Mrs. Marine was “always well dressed and ready to walk out the door on her next adventure, continuing to live life to the fullest.”
She was a role model for her daughters, they said, and she cherished her role as "Gammie" to her five grandchildren.
Mrs. Marine is survived by her partner Jerry Metzheiser, her daughters Nancy, Leslie (Gary Robinson), Julie (Jeff Leshay) and Helen (Jim Law), her five grandchildren Lindsay Good, William Robinson (Natalie Kevranian), Austin Leshay, Shelby Law and Sydney Law, and her great grandson James Robinson.
Donations in Mrs. Marine’s memory can be made to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation at kappakappagamma.org, or the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.