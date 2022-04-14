Vera Lewis Marine

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.