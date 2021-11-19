Vibha A. Shah, 81, died Nov. 12 at home surrounded by family. She experienced declining health over the past few months due to several chronic conditions.
Born in Bombay, India on June 27, 1940, Vibha Jhaveri trained as a professional social worker there. After moving to New York, she worked first as a medical social worker in Misericordia (now Our Lady of Mercy) Hospital for 15 years. Starting in 1987, she was an oncology social worker at Cancer Care, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization. She brought Cancer Care’s services to Westchester by founding a satellite office in the early 1990s. She retired in 2005. Her relatives said her warmth, vibrancy, compassion and ability to connect with people benefited not only her clients, but her friends and family as well.
With her pioneering spirit, Mrs. Shah first came to the U.S. as part of a 4-H farm exchange program in 1961, and returned again with her husband, Ashvin Shah, and infant, to begin their life in the U.S. in 1967. Mrs. Shah was the first from her family to settle in America. She and her husband lived in Scarsdale since 1972 where they raised two children, Anjani and Anuj (graduates of Edgemont schools). They were among the first Indian American families to put early roots in Scarsdale. The home she decorated with original artwork and crafts from the many countries she visited with her husband was a frequent base for extended family members. Her family said she was an exquisite cook and hosted many gatherings. She also was adventurous in numerous ways — always exploring with her husband new cultures and cuisines, either by walking, cooking or friendships.
Mrs. Shah is survived by her husband, her children, their spouses Emile Zen and Nidhi Singh, and grandchildren Naima and Nayan Zen (graduates of Scarsdale schools); and Sonia and Milan Shah; as well as her large extended family in India. Mrs. Shah’s gentle and strong spirit will be missed, her family said, and they are grateful for the outpouring of support from extended family and friends.
Her prayer funeral service and cremation took place on Nov. 15. A memorial is being planned and details will be posted at https://bit.ly/3Clm7qH.
