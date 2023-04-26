Former Edgewood School principal Vincent Francis Dempsey died at home with his family beside him on April 25. He was 93.
The firstborn of Vincent and Frances (Holland) Dempsey, he grew up in the Bronx and attended Cardinal Hayes High School. He graduated from Iona College, and then served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he received his graduate degree from Fordham University and a doctorate in education from New York University.
In 1960 he was hired as a teacher at Greenacres Elementary School, where he taught for 10 years before moving to Scarsdale High School as assistant principal. While at Greenacres, he promoted the benefits of collective bargaining and teacher empowerment, which ultimately led to the creation of the Scarsdale Teachers Association (STA). Shortly thereafter, he was a founding member, along with Al Pasternak and Doris Breslow, of the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, which continues to provide professional development opportunities to STA members. In 1972 he became principal of Edgewood School. A visible presence in classrooms and on the playground, Dr. Dempsey fostered a joyful, nurturing community of students, teachers and parents. He was known for proudly hosting concerts, plays and assemblies, and reveling in leading the audience in the school song.
A steadfast advocate for children, he celebrated their achievements and offered guidance and support when they struggled. He was a compassionate, receptive administrator who eagerly encouraged teachers as they explored innovative methods of instruction. His door was always open, and so was his heart.
Dr. Dempsey’s family said he was a devoted father whose love for his children was beyond measure. Patient, generous and kind, he led by example, they said. He is survived by his sons Kevin Dempsey, John Dempsey and his husband Humberto Ixpango, his daughter Patty Dempsey and her husband Tom Maguire, sisters Fran Woods and Virginia Dempsey, and 11 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Robert and his sister Kathleen. Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale on Friday, April 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church Hartsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Christopher’s Inn at Graymoor, P.O. Box 303, Garrison, NY 10524.
