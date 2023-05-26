Virginia “Ginny” M. Svoboda of Scarsdale died peacefully at home on May 10 at the age of 80.
Born on May 21, 1942, in Mount Vernon, New York, to John and Theresa Greges, she graduated from Resurrection Academy in Rye and went on to receive an associate degree in nursing from St. Vincent’s Nursing School in New York City. She worked as a nurse at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and later was a hospice nurse in her community.
She married her high school sweetheart, Donald E. Svoboda, in Mount Vernon in 1965. They eventually settled in Scarsdale, where she lived for more than 40 years and where they raised their two children, Donald E. Svoboda Jr. and Arlene M. Brogan. Mrs. Svoboda was an active member of the Scarsdale Junior League for many years.
In 1973, the Svobodas joined the Coveleigh Club in Rye, a “second home” where they made many lasting friendships. Mrs. Svoboda was in several leadership roles on the Board of Governors at Coveleigh and served on the admissions committee for more than 20 years. She was an avid sports fan, loved playing tennis and chaired the Women’s MITL intramural tennis league for Westchester County for several years. She was an active parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale since 1969 and taught CCD classes there for many years.
Mrs. Svoboda’s family said she leaves behind many devoted and cherished friends and family, which she gathered throughout a lifetime of kindness and giving. She could always be spotted on the boardwalk at Coveleigh with her red hair and sun visor, and was “always ready to give a smile and lend a listening ear,” they said, adding that her greatest pride and joy was seeing her four grandchildren grow and flourish. Known to them as “Mom Mom,” she went to as many sporting events and school and theater performances as she possibly could. Nothing gave her more pleasure than being with her family and her cats, according to her family.
Mrs. Svoboda is survived by her husband Donald E. Svoboda; her children, Donald E. Svoboda Jr. (Catherine) of Rye; Arlene M. Brogan (Tim) of Wayne, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren (Julia, Laura, Timothy and Claire); her sister Irene Van Deren (Edwin) of Wayne, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
The Svoboda/Brogan family received friends and family at the Graham Funeral Home in Rye on Monday, May 22. A funeral mass was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale on May 23, followed by a Christian burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Svoboda’s memory to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York, Office of Development, 11th floor, 1011 First Ave., New York, NY 10022 or at www.catholiccharitiesny.org.
