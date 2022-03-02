Longtime Edgemont resident and international investor Walter P. Stern died at home on Sunday, Feb. 27. He was 93 and had lived in Edgemont since 1962.
His wife of 64 years, Betsy May, and two of his children, Sarah and David, are past presidents of the Edgemont Board of Education.
Mr. Stern, known as Wally, was born to Leo and Marjorie Stern on Sept. 26, 1928, in Manhattan. He graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1946. In 1950, he graduated (Phi Beta Kappa) from Williams College and in 1952 received an MBA, with distinction, from Harvard University. Following service as an Air Force officer, he worked at Burnham & Co. in New York, where he was responsible for research, institutional sales and investment management. In 1973, Mr. Stern joined the Capital Group Companies. He was chairman and a director of Capital International Inc. and chairman of the New Perspective Fund and the Emerging Markets Growth Fund.
Mr. Stern was chairman of the Institute for Chartered Financial Analysts and the Financial Analysts Federation, where he pioneered the CFA examinations. He taught investments at several universities and was on the board of Temple-Inland Inc.
Mr. Stern was passionate about Hudson Institute, which he helped bring to prominence in the 1970s and served for decades as chairman. He also led and advised the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. The latter’s executive director, Robert Satloff, recalled Mr. Stern as “a pathbreaking pioneer in the world of finance and then again in the world of ideas, a consistently wise source of counsel, a remarkably generous patron who never sought credit for his philanthropy.”
Mr. Stern served as president of the Longview Civic Association, on the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee and coach of youth sports.
In addition to his wife Betsy, daughter Sarah (Mark Rosenblatt) and son David (Mary Elizabeth Calhoon), Stern is survived by his son William May Stern (Ann Shapiro) of Nashville; by his grandchildren Judd, Rebecca and Tom Rosenblatt; Zachariah, Phoebe, Kasey, Gavin and Fiona Stern; by two great-grandchildren Trent Rosenblatt and Leo Manson; and by his younger brother Richard (Phyllis Edelstein). His parents and brother Robert predeceased him.
A memorial service is scheduled at Westchester Reform Temple on March 4 at 10:45 am. Proof of vaccination and booster is required. The service can be livestreamed at wrtemple.org. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Institute or Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.