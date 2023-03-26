Former Scarsdale-based physician William John McCann, M.D., MPH, of Essex, Connecticut, and formerly of Pelham, died Feb. 4, surrounded by his family.
For 34 years, Dr. McCann worked at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, and had a private medical practice in Bronxville and then in Scarsdale, practicing internal and preventive medicine. He later opened a small practice in Connecticut prior to retiring. Early on in his medical career, he worked as an attending physician at Harlem Hospital Center, Columbia University, and participated in community health medicine in East Harlem in conjunction with Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He served in the Public Health Service in the 1960s, and studied issues such as tuberculosis and infectious lung disease with indigenous people of Alaska.
Dr. McCann held degrees from Boston College, New York Medical College and the University of Michigan School of Public Health. One of his passions was watching and cheering for the University of Michigan football team. He also enjoyed painting, and could be heard happily playing Broadway musical songs on the piano — a favorite was the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill song “People,” from the musical “Funny Girl.” The song’s lyrics, “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world” held particular meaning for Dr. McCann, whose greatest joy was working with people and serving his patients with compassion, said his family.
Dr. McCann was predeceased by Joan Celia McCann, EdD, his wife of 64 years, who died in September 2022 (http://bit.ly/3TDrDj1). The couple had been sweethearts since ninth grade at Medford High School in Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Susan K. McCann; son, Peter C. McCann; daughter-in-law, Diane Fusco McCann; Diane’s parents, Sheila Hanna and Ed Fitzgerald of NYC, and his three granddaughters, Annie C. Brown, Lily H. McCann and Wylie E. McCann; his sister-in-law, the Most Rev. Dianne Sullivan and brother-in-law, John Sullivan of Windsor, Connecticut; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Christine McCann of Woburn, Massachusetts; goddaughter, Maureen McCann Rickenbacker; godson, Keith Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held in February; the family will announce plans for a celebration of life later this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the University of Michigan School of Public Health at https://sph.umich.edu/ or to the Essex Ambulance Association and Emergency Services (essexems.org).
To share a memory of Dr. McCann or send a condolence to his family, visit www.rwwfh.com.
