William (Bill) Benn Schreiber, formerly of Scarsdale and Vero Beach, Florida, died July 10 at his home. He was 82.
Born to the late Lester and Cele Schreiber in Queens, New York, Mr. Schreiber graduated from the University of Virginia and then received his law degree from Cornell Law School. He worked as an attorney for more than 50 years. His law practice focused on alcoholic beverage regulation.
Mr. Schreiber enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with his family.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Louise of 59 years, Mr. Schreiber is survived by his children David (Kathleen) and Elizabeth (Simone), and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Nicholas and Matthew. He is also survived by his brothers Richard (Lynn) and Stephen (Aileen).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Cycle for Survival, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27432, New York, NY 10087-7432.
