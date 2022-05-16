Zachary Angus

Zack Angus, born Dec. 28, 2005, died on May 11. Zack was a sophomore at Edgemont Senior High School, worked at Jersey Mike’s, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zack loved motorcycles and was an avid skier and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed being outdoors and with his friends, and was particularly fond of spending time in Idaho with his cousins and grandmother. Zack was known to be reliable, a hard worker, and always ready to help and serve those in need.
Zack is survived by his parents, S. Wade Angus and Heidi Harker, his sisters, Alex and Haley, and his brother, Luke.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 60 Wayside Lane, Scarsdale.
A viewing will be held at the church Tuesday, May 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes. Zach’s family encourages memorial donations be made in his name to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and/or The JED Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.