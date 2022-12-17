This article originally appeared in The Scarsdale Inquirer, Dec. 24, 2007. It is reprinted at the author’s request.

The Edgemont Christmas carol sing began in the mid-1920s, organized by Clifford Elliott of 151 Edgemont Road, John Chamberlin of 24 Barclay Road and Thomas McNiece of 26 Barclay Road. The Elliotts’ yard, overlooking Crane’s Pond, was the perfect place to hold the soon-to-be annual event — it was large enough to hold the growing crowd and it had a view of the pond. But it lacked one thing — a suitable large evergreen, to be hung with lights.

