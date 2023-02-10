You may be an Apple person, and therefore a Siri devotee. Or you may have embraced the Google ecosystem, and consider Google Assistant as your go-to disembodied helper person. Others may name their virtual employee of the month as Cortana or Bixby, Athena or Cubic, Mycroft or SILVIA. But if you’re a person who uses a smart speaker, then you join more than a quarter of that crowd by starting your query about the weather or setting an alarm or asking about the plural of “nieces and nephews” by saying “Alexa.” (It’s “niblings,” by the way.)

Originally designed in Poland as Ivona, and subsequently bought by Amazon and rechristened as Alexa with a hard “X” so it would be easier to recognize, the computer voice and conversational system was rolled out in 2014. To be accurate, the device is actually not called by that proper name. Rather, that is the moniker of the underlying software for the Amazon Echo device and its various offspring like the Dot, the Plus, the Studio and the Show. But regardless of the form factor, size and fidelity, the devices all have the same feminine persona at their core, and so get lumped together as an Alexa.

