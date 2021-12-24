It’s the day before Christmas, or the big day itself

Either way by now you should be done playing elf

But as the new year approaches it’s a chance to reflect

On all that has happened, what went right, what was wrecked

 

The most pressing concern we’re still figuring out

The how, when and why, what this pandemic’s about

Once the vaccines got started we thought it wouldn’t be long

’Til all was behind us, just a dream that went wrong

 

But it’s two years later and we’ve made a hard turn

To living our lives with new rules that we’ve learned

Masks off only sometimes, vax cards at the ready

But wait: here comes Omicron, we’re back to unsteady

 

But more than just COVID has commanded our view

It started in January with a sight that chilled thru

A mob storming the Capital, a gang deadset to change

A result they resisted, it all seemed deranged

 

Yet in spite of that sideshow the results stayed the same

And in two of the branches a new leader was named

In tone and in substance a change to the flow

Though the jury’s still out as to how it all goes

 

Elsewhere was also a swap of the guards

Some longstanding leaders punched their timecards

In Israel they showed Bibi the door was the way

In Germany Angela finally called it a day

 

But while politics sucks oxygen out of the air

In other arenas there was still plenty to share

A ship stuck in the Suez, Ida flooded the states

An ice storm in Texas, a Mars rover did skate

 

Any number of gatherings started up once more

Though for some only TV could follow the score

The Olympics went forward with no fans in the stands

While Italia beat England, and 60K clapped their hands

 

Other stuff not so weighty rose to the top of the page

Britney was freed, the Squid Game was the rage

The first tourists in space, but only those with cash

The Bucs won the Super, Kim and Kanye got trashed

 

And of all the big things to get caught in the glare

One was all about who would take over the chair

In the form of a question, maybe Ken or LeVar?

It went pretty poorly, Trebek’s legacy was scarred

 

Some took their last bows, capping lives that did sing

Mondale and Powell, Hank Aaron, Larry King

Sondheim, Prince Philip, Al Unser, Bob Dole

Just some well known faces for whom the bells tolled

 

So much to report, yet so much is the same

We can only hope next year this mess really wanes

’Til then thanks for reading, and from me to you

Best wishes to all for a better ’22

— Marc Wollin of Bedford thanks all for spending some time in this space. His column appears regularly in The Scarsdale Inquirer and online at glancingaskance.blogspot.com.

