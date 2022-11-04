I don’t consider myself a hoarder. But over the more than three decades we have lived in the same place, I have certainly let stuff accumulate around the margins. And so like many during the last few years, I took my home confinement as an opportunity to do a little cleaning.

I started in the back corner of my office where all my old tech gear was stacked, recycling old hardware and setting aside a few cables and accessories that might still be of some use. In what I aspirationally call my “workshop” (an old kitchen cabinet with a chipped countertop between the boiler and the oil tank), I sorted random screws into one can, nails into another. I hung a few shelves in a closet on which to put extra toothpaste and bathroom stuff, got rid of some old T-shirts, and shredded some files lying around since before Reagan was president.

