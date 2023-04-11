Most companies find out about their successes or failures these days by way of Twitter or TikTok postings. And while these are certainly worth paying attention to, they are hardly definitive regarding the health of a business. In truth, they are more nuisance than measure as to the state of the enterprise. Sure, there is danger as well as opportunity in a post from PrettyGirl379 that laments why a tube of lipstick is dry, or one from BornToParty29 that the heel of her stiletto broke off. But using those as a guide to plot a long-term business strategy is a fool’s errand.

That’s because as catchy as viral public anecdotal feedback can be, executives require hard data on which to base their decisions. To do that they use all kinds of metrics to measure how well they are doing. In the past it used to be that physical tallies were all that mattered. Called O-data, or operational data, these were based on a particular unit of measure: units shipped, calls made, traffic through the door. Each of those helped to quantify whether a firm was going up, down or sideways.

