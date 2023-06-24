The buzz used to be about what it would be like when a device could do something that humans do. It might be assembly line work or mowing the lawn, self-driving cars or self-checkout lines, robotic bartenders or robotic surgeons. The thought was that tasks that were repetitive and precise and physical could be better handled by machines.

Then reality set in and it went from exciting or worrying to merely interesting. Sure, it’s cool to watch giant machines spin and twist as they assemble cars, or remote-controlled forklifts race through a warehouse and pluck pallets from shelves. But all are overseen by flesh-and-blood managers, and computerized devices came to be seen more as high-tech tools and not replacements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.