Parents want to impart all kinds of knowledge to their children. At a high level they hope that they will be able to teach them right from wrong, how to cope with success and failure, and how to have productive relationships with others. They also hope to teach them more mundane things: how to juggle your finances, how to read a map and how to tie your shoes.

However, while the former set of items is evergreen, the second set has changed over time, in many cases obviating your parental smarts. Online systems effectively balance your checkbook and suggest budgeting and investments. Maps that you have to follow with your finger have practically become obsolete, as GPS is used in your car or on your phone whether you are walking or driving. As to tying your shoes, it’s fair to say that between elastic laces, slip-ons and Velcro, you could conceivably get to age 65 and never had learned bunny ears.

