If you are a band that played live, the last few years put a serious crimp in your world. Didn’t matter if your audience filled an arena or a pub, there was no filling going on. While some income might be generated by music sales and online concerts, it barely matched the take you got from playing in front of a paying audience. Additionally, musicians of all stripes live to connect with each other and their audiences: not making music is simply not an option.

Trent Wagler, the singer/songwriter who leads The Steel Wheels, was in just such a predicament. An established journeyman group, the band’s rootsy brand of Americana garnered rave reviews and adoring fans. While they have a healthy catalog of work, their bread and butter was appearing at venues, fairs and festivals. When all that stopped, they scattered to their respective homes. How could they keep their musical spark alive, stay connected with their fans, and generate some income? And so began their “Everyone a Song” project.

