I was never a big clothes shopper, but have gotten less so as time has gone on. At this point, I have made a pact with myself not to buy more stuff just because it’s new. What I will do is buy an item to replace what I have when it needs replacing, or when I find I need something I don’t have. It might be socks or a blue shirt that has hit more than its half-life, or maybe a packable rain jacket for travel. But I have a big enough assortment of the basics to see me through this, and indeed several lifetimes, even if you might have seen that sweater before.

So when my go-to casual pants got holes in them, it was time to swap them out. I looked around, but they seemed to have been discontinued, not surprising since they were a good 10 years old. But in the process of returning something to Amazon at a big-box store drop-off I saw them on a rack, and even better, on sale. There were limited colors and sizes, but I dug through and found two winners. Likewise, as the weather got warmer and I pulled out my summer shorts, I found my favs had seen better days. I poked around online, and eventually settled on an updated version of my preferred brand and style. As before, I ordered substitute pairs, culled the old offenders from my closet, and updated my wardrobe. In my world, this is what passes for haute couture.

